Changes in Store

Marukai Torrance, 3832 W. Sepulveda Blvd. (at Hawthorne), is holding a closing sale until Nov. 13. “Thank you for nine years of loyal patronage,” the store said in a statement. “After closing, we will undergo exciting and extensive remodeling and reopen as Tokyo Central, with the great products and great prices that everyone loves! Stay tuned for more info on the new Tokyo Central store opening!” Marukai has stores in Gardena, Little Tokyo, West L.A., San Diego and Cupertino, with Tokyo Central stores in Gardena’s Pacific Square, West Covina, Costa Mesa and San Diego. The Torrance store can be reached at (310) 375-4900. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

