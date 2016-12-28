Court of Honor

Retired Los Angeles County CEO Bill Fujioka is joined by his wife Darlene Kuba and mom Linda Fujioka at the recently dedicated William T. Fujioka Olive Court in downtown Los Angeles.

The court is located in Grand Park near the Hall of Administration, where Fujioka worked as the county’s chief executive officer from 2007 to 2014. During his tenure, Fujioka was responsible for managing the county’s budget and 105,000 employees.

“The naming of Olive Court after Bill Fujioka is a most deserved honor as the first chief executive officer in Los Angeles County’s history, and as a exceptional leader who calmly navigated Los Angeles County through a horrible recession without a single layoff or furlough,” stated Janice Y. Fukai, Los Angeles County alternate public defender. “The 100,000 county employees and their families, who worriedly experienced that recession, will forever appreciate Bill Fujioka for that, and for so much more.”

Photo by MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo