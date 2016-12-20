Alternate Perspective

Filmmaker Keiko Yagi speaks to an audience in Beverly Hills on Dec. 4, following a screening of her documentary, “Behind the Cove.” Her work is a counterpoint to the 2009 Oscar-winning film “The Cove,” which took a negative view of traditional Japanese whaling practices in the small town of Taiji. Yagi said she felt compelled to make a film that illustrated an opposing viewpoint. “If it’s scientifically proven that there are enough whales to provide a sustainable food source, hunting and eating them should be allowed,” Yagi said. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

