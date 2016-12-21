Celebration of Enlightenment

A paper offering ceremony for the Nehan-zu project was held on Dec. 4 at Zenshuji Soto Mission in Little Tokyo. Artist Wakana Kimura (pictured at right), who will use the special washi (handmade Japanese paper) to paint a large-scale Nirvana scroll illustrating the death of the Buddha using traditional materials and contemporary techniques, described the event as “a celebration of our Earth and cultural enlightenment.” The paper, measuring 96 by 108 inches, was made by the late washi craftsman Kanetoshi Ozaki at the end of his 70-year career.

A ritual shooting of an arrow was performed by Hirokazu Kosaka and Los Angeles Kyudo Kai, an archery group that is marking its 100th anniversary.

The event also included the ordination of a Buddhist priest from Cuba, Rev. Keido Humberto Miguel Galan Falero (right), pictured with Zenshuji’s Rev. Shumyo Kojima.

Photos by MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo