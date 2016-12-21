Fighting Hunger

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce Foundation held its Year-End Charity Drive on the weekends of Dec. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 at Marukai Main (pictured) in Gardena, Tokyo Central Pacific Square in Gardena, Tokyo Central Costa Mesa, Mitsuwa Torrance, Mitsuwa Costa Mesa, and Japanese Village Plaza in Little Tokyo. Holiday shoppers were asked to contribute to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and were thanked with a “kansha” (gratitude) sticker. JCCF was joined by volunteers from Orange County Japanese American Association, Japanese Women’s Society of Southern California, Nishiyamato Academy, Nikkei Active Life Club, Showa Kai and other community organizations. (Photo by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

