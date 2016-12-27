Fukushima Honda Tomodachi Concert at Aratani

The Fukushima Honda Tomodachi Concert, presented by American Honda in association with the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

The 2011 earthquake and tsunami impacted hundreds of thousands of people in Japan’s Tohoku region. The disaster garnered support from throughout Southern California and the world. But what was it like for youth? What is it like for them now?

Concert organizers hope that the community will come to hear about the musical and cultural connections since this tragedy and the young people’s stories of resiliency, strength, and hope.

This unique performance led by six-time Grammy Award winner Daniel Ho also features performances and reflections from Los Angeles-based Grateful Crane Ensemble’s recent Tohoku Goodwill Tour. The event will also acknowledge two members of Operation Tomodachi, the U.S. Armed Forces’ disaster relief response.

Individuals and groups may RSVP online for free tickets. For more information, visit http://jaccc.org/tomodachiconcert or www.facebook.com/events/1154395907947260.