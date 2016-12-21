Grace, Poise and Leadership

Kay Inose receives the Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays from Consul General Akira Chiba on Dec. 1 for her years of dedication and volunteer work in the Japanese American community. She was joined by family and friends at the conferral ceremony held at the consul general of Japan’s residence in Los Angeles. Inose is a tea instructor and served as executive director of the Omotesenke Domonkai Southern California Chapter from 2002 to 2005. She is also an active member of the Japanese Women’s Society of Southern California. (Photos by JUNKO YOSHIDA/Rafu Shimpo)

