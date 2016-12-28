Holiday with Hiroshima

Hiroshima closed out the year with two “Spirit of the Season” shows at Spaghettini in Seal Beach on Dec. 17. Performing a mix of the band’s most popular songs, including “Dada,” “The Door Is Open” and “One Fine Day,” and Christmas classics like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night” were (from left) June Kuramoto (koto), Danny Yamamoto (drums), Yvette Nii and Terry Steele (guest vocalists), Dan Kuramoto (saxophone, flute, keyboard, vocals), Hillary Black (guest vocalist), Les Chew (guest guitarist), Kimo Cornwell (keyboards) and Dean Cortez (bass). Not pictured: John “Doc” McCourt (guest guitarist). For more information on Hiroshima’s latest releases and upcoming tour dates, visit www.hiroshimamusic.com. (Photo by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

