JANM Hosts APA Community Holiday Toy Drive

The 17th annual APA Community Holiday Toy Drive and Reception was held on Dec. 1 at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo.

The nonprofit event strives to provide toys for low-income families in the Los Angeles Asian American community. Guests either bring an unwrapped new toy valued at $20 or more, or make a minimum donation of $20. The event includes food, entertainment, and access to the museum’s exhibits.

Helen Ota served as emcee and Rick Noguchi, vice president of external relations, spoke on behalf of JANM. The event was co-chaired by Diana Tan, Ed Lew, Amy Lew, Hogan Lee and Anne Inoue. Featured performer was hip-hop and spoken-word artist Jason Chu, who has made appearances at colleges, conferences and the White House as well as in Hong Kong and Beijing.

Beneficiaries: Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles, Asian Pacific Women’s Center, Asian Youth Center, Center for the Pacific Asian Family, Chinatown Service Center, Interval House, KHEIR Center, Koreatown Youth + Community Center, Little Tokyo Service Center, Search to Involve Pilipino Americans, South Asian Helpline and Referral Agency (SAHARA), Thai Community Development Center, Thais Inc.

Title sponsor: Island Pacific. Gold sponsor: Coca-Cola. Media sponsor: LA18/KSCI-TV. Venue sponsor: JANM. Corporate sponsors: Bobalife USA, The Avanzado Law Firm, Winston Toys. Raffle sponsor: Japangeles.

Co-sponsors: Asian Business League of Southern California, APA UCLA, Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Los Angeles County, Asian Pacific American Women Lawyers Alliance, Asian Pacific Community Fund, Asian Professional Exchange, Japanese American Bar Association, Korean American Bar Association, National Association of Asian American Professionals, OCA-Greater Los Angeles, Philippine American Bar Association, Project by Project, South Asian Bar Association of Southern California, Taiwanese American Lawyers Association, Taiwanese American Professionals, Thai American Bar Association, Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association, USC Asian Pacific Alumni Association.

Beverage sponsors: Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Ketel One, Brewyard Beer Company. Food sponsors: AFC Soy Foods, Baldoria, Boo’s Philly Cheesesteaks and Hoagies, Cafe Dulce, Cooking Laboratory, Far Bar, Feast from the East, The Halal Guys, Island Eats Hale Aina, New Moon, The Park’s Finest, Simbal Restaurant, Spinfish Poke House, Spitz, Starry Kitchen, TNT’s Aloha Café.

Photos by O.C. Lee