JCCSC to Hold 19th Annual New Year’s Celebration in Little Tokyo

Experience the Japanese way of celebrating the new year of 2017 in the heart of Southern California on Sunday, Jan. 1.

From entertainment to food to children’s cultural activities, it is one of the most exciting events to take place in the Japanese American community.

Oshogatsu in Little Tokyo will take place in Weller Court, Japanese Village Plaza and Frances Hashimoto Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature such Japanese traditions as a mochi-making demonstration, a kimono fashion show, sumo wrestling, and more.

The 19th annual New Year’s celebration is organized by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California (JCCSC) and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce Foundation (JCCF). With the support from the Consulate General of Japan, the Nisei Week Court and various community members, the organizers want to introduce the Japanese New Year and its traditions to the people of Southern California.

The JCCSC has acted as a pivotal body in the Japanese American community since 1951 and has had two major duties: promotion of Japanese American commerce and industry and the welfare of the local Japanese American community. JCCSC has sponsored numerous events and programs to help preserve Japan’s cultural heritage, strengthen mutual understanding and goodwill between the U.S. and Japan, and foster future generations.

The JCCF was created in 1997 to support the charitable efforts of the JCCSC.

For more information, call (213) 626-3067 or visit www.jccsc.com.