OAA New Year’s Party Set for Jan. 15

Ring in the new year with Uchinaanchu (Okinawan) spirit. The Okinawa Association of America will hold its annual New Year’s Party on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Quiet Cannon Conference and Event Center, 901 Via San Clemente in Montebello.

On the menu are prime rib with salad, seasonal vegetables, and cheesecake dessert. Vegetarian option: pasta in a roasted garlic and marinara sauce.

The party will include a silent auction for the first time in addition to a raffle drawing. Proceeds will go toward funding upcoming OAA cultural events and activities.

Auction items include a pair of L.A. Kings tickets and parking pass (value over $500) donated by Edward Kamiya; Odyssey Works Marksman Fang Tank SS Putter donated by Larry Tang; jewelry by designer Ailene Tang.

Raffle tickets are $2 each and winners need not be present to win. The grand prize is a Kangen Water Ionization Machine donated by Enagic USA, Inc.

Top prizes: One free round trip to Tokyo donated by Uyehara Travel (tax and fuel surcharge not included; blackout dates apply; travel must be arranged through Uyehara Travel); two $200 travel vouchers donated by IACE Travel (cannot be combined for one flight; flights must be made through IACE Travel); 32” TCL Roku Smart LED TV donated by Steve Awakuni; two Disneyland tickets donated by Henry Ikehara.

Admission is $40 for adults; $25 for students ages 11 to 18 (ID required); $15 for children ages 3 to 10 (chicken strips and fruits). Reservation deadline is Jan. 9. There will be an additional $10 per person after deadline, if space allows. Those interested in volunteering are also asked to contact OAA by Jan. 9.

For more information, call (310) 532-1929 or email [email protected]