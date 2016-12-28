Oshogatsu Matsuri at JCCCNC

SAN FRANCISCO — The 46th annual Oshogatsu Matsuri (New Year’s Festival) will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

Enjoy a community celebration to welcome in the Year of the Rooster with cultural arts and crafts, mochitsuki, entertainment, food, and a children’s art contest.

New for this year is a Japanese dessert cooking competition with prizes for best presentation, tastiest, and people’s choice.

Bring a plain, light-colored T-shirt and J-Town Arts will silk-screen it for free.

Festival sponsored by: API Legal Outreach, JCCCNC, Hamilton Senior Center, Japanese Community Youth Council, Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival, National Japanese American Historical Society.

Free and open to the public. For more information, contact Matt Okada at (415) 567-5505.