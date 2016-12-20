Ring Out the Old…

Joya no Kane (ringing of the temple bell to mark the end of the old and beginning of the new year) will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena, following the New Year’s Eve service. Toshi-koshi soba, noodles traditionally eaten on New Year’s Eve, will be served. For more information, call (310) 327-9400. Pictured: Church members rang out 2014 with the guidance of Rev. Nobuo Miyaji. (Photo by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

