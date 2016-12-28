Season of Giving

The Japanese Women’s Society of Southern California (JWSSC) on Dec. 11 held its annual luncheon and Bonenkai at the Miyako Hybrid Hotel in Torrance and distributed proceeds from their Nisei Week bazaar fundraiser.

The organization donated $5,000 to JSPACC (Japanese Speaking Parents Association of Children with Challenges) and Koreisha Chushokukai (Little Tokyo Senior Nutrition Service).

From left: Yoshiko Yamaguchi, JWSSC president; Mariko Magami, representing JSPACC; Setsuko Nakama, Koreisha Chushokukai; and Yuko Chiba, honorary president of JWSSC and wife of Consul General Akira Chiba.

JWCCS will hold its New Year’s celebration on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Los Angeles Downtown. For more information, contact Joyce Chinn at (818) 781-3960.