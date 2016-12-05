Vigil in Little Tokyo to Stand Together with Muslims and Immigrants

In response to the need to both process the recent election results and to respond to the increase of hate crimes against Muslims and immigrant communities, the Nikkei for Civil Rights & Redress (NCRR), the Nikkei Progressives (NP) and the Vigilant Love Coalition are sponsoring a vigil on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. in the plaza of the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center (JACCC), 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

“Recently, a Trump supporter used the incarceration of Japanese to justify reactivating the registration of Muslims, shamefully unaware that the U.S. government acknowledged its mistake for violating the constitutional rights of our community by apologizing and paying reparations,” organizers said in a statement. “As we approach the day that Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, we are reminded of the immediate roundup of the Issei leaders and the scapegoating of the Japanese American community during World War II.

“We are holding the vigil on this day to say, ‘NO to a registry’ and ‘NO to the victimizing of any community based on religion or ethnicity.’

“The vigil will start with the gathering at 5 p.m. when participants will be able to fill out cards to put onto a Wall of Solidarity, get information and share with each other. The program will start at 6 p.m. with a few speakers from the Japanese American, the American Muslim and immigrant communities, who will share what they are experiencing and what we can to do protect each other and our rights. Please join us and sign up to learn more about what we can do together in the coming weeks and months.”

For more information, call (213) 284-0336 or email [email protected]