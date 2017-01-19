API Contingent to Join Women’s March

A contingent of local Asian Pacific Islander activists will join Women’s March Los Angeles, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at Pershing Square in Los Angeles.

Participants will assemble at 9 a.m. and march at 10 a.m.

The event, a response to the inauguration of Donald Trump as president, will coincide with marches in Washington, D.C. and other major cities.

“Women and men of all races and ethnicities are welcomed to join our API-initiated contingent,” the group said in a statement. “We stand together in solidarity for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families — we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore.

“We call on defenders of human rights — women and men — to join us. This march is the first step towards unifying our communities from the grassroots level to build a society with justice and equality for all.”

The multi-ethnic, multi-generational contingent will meet at Fifth and Hill, which is cross the street from Pershing Square, near the Red Line/Purple Line Plaza. Many streets are closed near Pershing Square and along the route. Taking Metro is recommended as parking lots will be expensive and difficult to access.

The march will go north on Hill Street to First Street, then loop back on Spring Street. There will be a program at Pershing Square, including entertainment and speeches.

To contact organizers, visit the “Nikkei and API Contingent at Women’s March Los Angeles” page on Facebook.