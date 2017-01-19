CAJLS to Hold Seminar for Teachers on Feb. 18

NORWALK — The California Association of Japanese Language Schools (CAJLS) will conduct a workshop and seminar to improve and develop teaching skills for teachers of member schools on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Southeast Japanese School in Norwalk.

The morning session will be presented by Dr. Akira Kugaya, psychiatrist, MD, on “How to Manage the Classroom with ADHD/Asperger/High-Functioning Autism/LD Children.” He has appeared on a very popular TV program in Japan, “The World’s Most Sought-After Instruction.”

The afternoon session will be presented by three instructors:

Tomomi Nagasako, principal of Suika Gakuen, on “Using Songs and Crafts to Enhance Learning”;

Kyoko Shoji, Japanese instructor at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, on “Creative Strategies to Teach Kanji”;

Emily Kariya, Japanese instructor at Santa Monica High School, on “Using Games to Enhance Learning.”

The seminar is open to anyone interested in the teaching of Japanese. The cost is $20. A bento may be ordered for $10. Interested individuals may make reservations by downloading the registration form from http://sejscc.org/CAJLS%202017%20workshop%20registration.html. Registration deadline is Jan. 31.