Comment Period for Tule Lake Plan Extended

The National Park Service has announced the extension of the deadline for public comment on the Tule Lake Unit General Management Plan and Environmental Assessment.

The previous published public comment deadline was Feb. 10. To allow additional time and opportunity for members of the public to comment on the plan, the NPS has extended the deadline to Feb. 28.

Current information relevant to the plan and the Tule Lake Unit is available at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/TuleLakeGMP. Comments may be submitted online or may emailed to [email protected]