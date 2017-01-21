‘Dancing for the Dojo’ to Benefit Aikido Center

“Dancing for the Dojo,” a benefit for the Furuya Foundation and the Aikido Center of Los Angeles, will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at Nishi Hongwanji Kaikan, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Doors open at 7 p.m. The dance, with live music performed by Kokoro, is from 8 to 11:30 p.m. The program also includes opportunity drawings, door prizes, light refreshments, and a no-host bar.

Tickets: $50 per person. For more information, contact Dale Okuno at [email protected] or (626) 585-3500, ext. 7220; or Carol Tanita at [email protected]

Aikido Center of Los Angeles is dedicated to practicing aikido and Muso Shinden Ryu iaido as traditional Japanese martial arts. The dojo was established in 1974 by Rev. Kensho Furuya, aikido 6th dan and iaido 6th dan kyoshi.

Furuya Sensei was a direct student of the late Doshu Kisshomaru Ueshiba and trained at the Aikido World Headquarters Hombu Dojo in 1969. Aikido Center of Los Angeles is directly affiliated with the Aikido World Headquarters, Hombu Dojo Aikikai.

The dojo is also the headquarters for the Los Angeles Sword and Swordsmanship Society, which is dedicated to the study of Japanese swords and the discipline of Japanese swordsmanship, Muso Shinden Ryu iaido and Toyama Ryu iaido.