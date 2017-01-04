Exploratorium to Remember Kiyomi Tanouye

SAN FRANCISCO — Exploratorium, located at Pier 15 (Embarcadero at Green Street), will present a tribute to Kiyomi Tanouye, one of the victims of the Oakland warehouse fire, on Monday, Jan. 9, from 3 to 9 p.m.
The event is free, but any donations will go to the Kiyomi Tanouye Fund at Mills College.
For more information, call (415) 528-4444 or visit www.exploratorium.edu.
Exploratorium issued the following statement:
“The Ghost Ship fire on Dec. 2, 2016, was the deadliest in Oakland’s history, killing 36 people. Kiyomi Tanouye, a dear member of our Exploratorium family, was confirmed deceased several days after the tragedy. She was beloved by many here and elsewhere. We welcome loved ones and artist warehouse communities to join us in honoring her and all of the fire’s victims.
“The Tactile Dome will host The Cave You Fear to Enter, a unique solo journey through darkness to elsewhere, guided by soundscapes related to various stages of Kiyomi’s life and loves.
“In the Kanbar Forum, we’ll screen two films that reflect Kiyomi’s deep love for the Jejune Institute and artist warehouse communities. ‘The Institute’ (2013, 92 min.) by Spencer McCall, shown at 5 p.m., is a documentary about Jejune that takes you deep into a secret underground where real and fictional worlds collide. ‘Goodnight Brooklyn’ (2016, 83 min.) by Matthew Conboy, shown at 7:15 p.m., documents the forced closure of Death by Audio, an underground venue, and the struggles to maintain a community.”
In Remembrance
Cash Askew, 22, Oakland
Em B (a.k.a. Em Bohlka), 33, Oakland
Jonathan Bernbaum, 34, Oakland
Barrett Clark, 35, Oakland
David Cline, 24, Oakland
Micah Danemayer, 28, Oakland
Billy Dixon, 35, Oakland
Chelsea Dolan, 33, San Francisco
Alex Ghassan, 35, Oakland
Nick Gomez-Hall, 25, Berkeley
Michela Gregory, 20, South San Francisco
Sara Hoda, 30, Walnut Creek
Travis Hough, 35, Oakland
Johnny Igaz, 34, Oakland
Ara Jo, 29, Oakland
Donna Kellogg, 32, Oakland
Amanda Kershaw, 34, San Francisco
Edmond Lapine, 34, Oakland
Griffin Madden, 23, Berkeley
Joseph Matlock, 36, Oakland
Jason McCarty, 36, Oakland
Draven McGill, 17, Dublin
Jennifer Mendiola, 35, Oakland
Jennifer Akiko Morris, 21, Foster City
Feral Pines (a.k.a. Riley Fritz), 29, Berkeley
Vanessa Quintos Plotkin, 21, Lakewood (Los Angeles County)
Wolfgang Renner, 61, Oakland
Hanna Ruax, 32, Helsinki
Benjamin Runnels, 32, Oakland
Nicole Siegrist, 29, Oakland
Michele Sylvan, 37, Oakland
Kiyomi (Jennifer) Tanouye , 31, Oakland
Alex Vega, 22, San Bruno
Peter Wadsworth, 38, Oakland
Nick Walrath, 31, Oakland
Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32, Hayward