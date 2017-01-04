Exploratorium to Remember Kiyomi Tanouye

SAN FRANCISCO — Exploratorium, located at Pier 15 (Embarcadero at Green Street), will present a tribute to Kiyomi Tanouye, one of the victims of the Oakland warehouse fire, on Monday, Jan. 9, from 3 to 9 p.m.

The event is free, but any donations will go to the Kiyomi Tanouye Fund at Mills College.

For more information, call (415) 528-4444 or visit www.exploratorium.edu.

Exploratorium issued the following statement:

“The Ghost Ship fire on Dec. 2, 2016, was the deadliest in Oakland’s history, killing 36 people. Kiyomi Tanouye, a dear member of our Exploratorium family, was confirmed deceased several days after the tragedy. She was beloved by many here and elsewhere. We welcome loved ones and artist warehouse communities to join us in honoring her and all of the fire’s victims.

“The Tactile Dome will host The Cave You Fear to Enter, a unique solo journey through darkness to elsewhere, guided by soundscapes related to various stages of Kiyomi’s life and loves.

“In the Kanbar Forum, we’ll screen two films that reflect Kiyomi’s deep love for the Jejune Institute and artist warehouse communities. ‘The Institute’ (2013, 92 min.) by Spencer McCall, shown at 5 p.m., is a documentary about Jejune that takes you deep into a secret underground where real and fictional worlds collide. ‘Goodnight Brooklyn’ (2016, 83 min.) by Matthew Conboy, shown at 7:15 p.m., documents the forced closure of Death by Audio, an underground venue, and the struggles to maintain a community.”

In Remembrance

Cash Askew, 22, Oakland

Em B (a.k.a. Em Bohlka), 33, Oakland

Jonathan Bernbaum, 34, Oakland

Barrett Clark, 35, Oakland

David Cline, 24, Oakland

Micah Danemayer, 28, Oakland

Billy Dixon, 35, Oakland

Chelsea Dolan, 33, San Francisco

Alex Ghassan, 35, Oakland

Nick Gomez-Hall, 25, Berkeley

Michela Gregory, 20, South San Francisco

Sara Hoda, 30, Walnut Creek

Travis Hough, 35, Oakland

Johnny Igaz, 34, Oakland

Ara Jo, 29, Oakland

Donna Kellogg, 32, Oakland

Amanda Kershaw, 34, San Francisco

Edmond Lapine, 34, Oakland

Griffin Madden, 23, Berkeley

Joseph Matlock, 36, Oakland

Jason McCarty, 36, Oakland

Draven McGill, 17, Dublin

Jennifer Mendiola, 35, Oakland

Jennifer Akiko Morris, 21, Foster City

Feral Pines (a.k.a. Riley Fritz), 29, Berkeley

Vanessa Quintos Plotkin, 21, Lakewood (Los Angeles County)

Wolfgang Renner, 61, Oakland

Hanna Ruax, 32, Helsinki

Benjamin Runnels, 32, Oakland

Nicole Siegrist, 29, Oakland

Michele Sylvan, 37, Oakland

Kiyomi (Jennifer) Tanouye , 31, Oakland

Alex Vega, 22, San Bruno

Peter Wadsworth, 38, Oakland

Nick Walrath, 31, Oakland

Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32, Hayward