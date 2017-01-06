JAKWV to Hold Annual Installation Luncheon

The Japanese American Korean War Veterans will welcome the new year with a lunch on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Sea Empress Seafood Restaurant, 1636 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. in Gardena’s Pacific Square.

Reception at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at 12:30 p.m.

This year marks the 22st anniversary of the JAKWV, and chairman Sam Shimoguchi and his committee promise a great event for members, friends and the JAKWV travel group.

Mac Nakamura will be installed as the new president, and Min Tonai as the new treasurer. Nakamura was in the Air Force stationed in Korea and Tonai was a combat medic during the Korean War.

Over the past year, JAKWV has been active in memorial services at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, Evergreen Cemetery, and local communities. JAKWV also participated again in Nisei Week, providing a hospitality room for veterans, widows and families of veterans and other military personnel. This hospitality room was open for two days, and had a lot of visitors.

JAKWV participated in the Nisei Week Parade with the largest group of marchers. Twenty veterans either marched behind the JAKWV banner or rode in jeeps, trucks and other carriers.

Guests at the installation will include veterans groups, JACCC staff, the Nisei Week Queen and her court, the JAKWV travel group, and dignitaries from the Korean and Japanese consulates.

Cost: $30 per person. Dress: casual.

Make checks payable to JAKWV and provide the names of all participants for nametag purposes. Send checks and names to: Sam Shimoguchi, 12557 Allin St., Los Angeles, CA 90066, call (310) 433-2847 or email [email protected]

For additional information, contact Victor Muraoka at (818) 590-6724 or [email protected]