Little Tokyo Library to Screen Student Documentaries

Six student documentary films on Japanese Americans will be screened on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (doors open at 2:30 p.m.) at the Little Tokyo Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library, 203 S. Los Angeles St.

Every summer since 2013, college students from the University of Tokyo interviewed local people in Los Angeles to make documentaries. Two films made in December will be shown with four films made in past years.

The two new films are:

“Gender Role in Child-Rearing: Is ‘Ikumen’ Enough?” (Ikumen refers to Japanese men who help their wives with child-rearing.) Director: Mariko Fujita. Producer: Taku Masamoto. Cinematographer: Xuan Truong Trinh.

“The Timeliner: L.A. Theaters.” Director: Kento Murata. Producer: Abhishek Gupta. Cinematographer: Ryo Sakamoto.

Free and open to the public; no RSVP required. For more information, call (213) 612-0525. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.