Multidisciplinary Performance at Armstrong Theatre

TORRANCE — “A Seed (Ichi-Ryu Man-Bai)” will be presented on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. at the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Dr. in Torrance.

Inspired by Japanese mythology, “A Seed” connects the audience to the spirit of gratitude. It’s a bountiful harvest celebrated with performances by legendary Japanese hand drum player Saburo Mochizuki, Grammy Award-winning koto player Yukiko Matsuyama, the Wadaiko team Indora, Japanese and Baliasi dance groups, flower arrangement, and a kimono show. “A Seed” blends the excitement and traditions of contemporary Japanese culture into a sensual feast for the mind and spirit.

Sponsored in part by Japan Foundation Los Angeles.

Tickets: $30-$35. Info: https://torrancearts.org/a-seed-ichi-ryu-man-bai/