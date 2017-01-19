Onodera, Inouye, Shiroma Named to State Posts

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Jerry Brown on Jan. 13 announced several appointments, including the following:

• Jolie Onodera, 47, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy secretary of legislation at the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. She has been principal consultant for the California State Senate Committee on Appropriations since 2011, and was a research program specialist at the California Department of Social Services from 2009 to 2011 and at the California Managed Risk Medical Insurance Board from 2007 to 2009.

Onodera was a research analyst at the California Department of Social Services from 1997 to 2007 and was a bank examiner at the California Department of Financial Institutions from 1994 to 1997. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $124,116. Onodera is a Democrat.

• Christine Inouye, 50, of Sacramento has been appointed deputy secretary for project management and implementation at the California State Transportation Agency. She has served as capital contracts procurement manager at the California High-Speed Rail Authority since 2016 and was a project manager at the California State Transportation Agency from 2014 to 2016.

Inouye served in several positions at the California Department of Transportation from 1989 to 2014, including high-speed rail coordinator, management liaison to the chief engineer, project manager and supervising transportation engineer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,264. Inouye is a Republican.

• Genevieve Shiroma, 62, of Sacramento has been designated chair of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, where she has served as a member since 1999. From 1990 to 1999, she served as chief of the Air Quality Branch at the California Air Resources Board, where she was an air quality engineer from 1978 to 1990.

This designation does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $146,609. Shiroma is a Democrat.