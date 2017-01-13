‘Portals’ at Giant Robot 2 Gallery

Giant Robot 2 (GR2) Gallery, 2062 Sawtelle Blvd. in Los Angeles, presents “Portals,” a group exhibition featuring Aaron Brown, Cassia Lupo, Lisa Kogawa, Sally Deng, Yusei Abe, and Candie Bolton.

An opening reception with the artists will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The show will run until Feb. 1. Gallery hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 12 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 7 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday.

Brown is a stalwart at GR2; he works at Giant Robot and is a graduate from CSU Long Beach. He sculpts, draws and paints amazing and “punny” images and creatures.

Lupo is a graduate of ArtCenter College of Design and is an accomplished illustrator. Her work is varied.

Kogawa also a graduate of ArtCenter College of Design and her work features a hybrid of manga and illustration. They’re narrative with a peculiar style.

Deng is a graduate of ArtCenter College of Design and her illustration and artworks features worlds. Her pieces are delicate and exciting.

Abe is a graduate of CSU Long Beach. His artwork is influenced by Japanese and European mythology, and fairy tales that he read in his childhood. His work is rich in detail, and he prefers to create it in black and white. He uses very fine pen and ink as his favorite medium in the most of his artwork.

Bolton is a self-taught artist from Northern California who features kaiju in her work, which is both vinyl toy and fine art. She has quickly ascended the designer figure world and is constantly creating figures.

For more information, call 4242-GO-ROBO (424-246-7626) or visit www.gr2.net.