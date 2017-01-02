Rooster Crows as the New Year Dawns

By ELLEN ENDO, Rafu Shimpo

Donald Trump is a Dog. There are those who think this is an apt description of our next president, but it actually refers to the year in which he was born — 1946, Year of the Dog.

The Dog is one of 12 animal signs depicted in Japanese and Chinese astrology, each designated for one year within a 12-year cycle. 2016 was the Year of the Monkey, and 2017 is influenced by the Rooster, according to Asian astrologers.

It’s no wonder that many are relieved to see 2016 fade into history. The Monkey is said to be energetic and clever, but also devious and full of surprises, perhaps accounting for the tumult of terrorist attacks, the Zika virus, controversial police shootings, and an election more contentious than modern America has ever seen.

This year ushers in not just any run-of-the-mill Rooster, but the Fire Rooster, a symbol of the dawning day ready for action.

“Exhausted from the shenanigans of this past Monkey year, (including) surprise after surprise, both fabulous and panic-laden, the New Year of the Fire Rooster is going to bring fresh challenges requiring a quick wit and practical solutions,” say the experts at the online Astrology Club website. (http://astrologyclub.org/chinese-horoscope/)

Astrologer Susan Levitt points out that the Fire Rooster portends a year full of enthusiasm, passion, joy, and creativity. The Rooster is devoted to work and has the ability to stabilize things and bring success.

2017 offers opportunities for positive results in all areas of endeavor for those born in a Rooster year (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005). All they have to do is stay cool, which may be challenging for Roosters, who are outspoken and don’t always think before they speak. Roosters also tend to over-burden themselves, taking on more work than they can handle.

While 2017 will be a good year for Roosters, it will be even better for individuals born in the Year of the Dragon (1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012). The coming year is also looking to be a great one for the Ox (1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009) and Snake (1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013).

The Tiger (1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010) and Rat (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008) will have a good year as well.

An average year ahead is predicted for Boars (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019), Sheep or Ram (1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015), and Monkeys (1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016).

Things will be a bit complicated for those born in the Year of the Dog (1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006) like President-elect Trump. The same may be true for the Rabbit (1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011), and the Horse (1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014).

Here are the traits and predictions for the other animal signs, according to japanesezodiac.org:

Rat (nezumi) – The ambitious, charming, and sociable Rat should have a rewarding year. Rats have the ability to stay focused on their goals and have a good chance of reaching their goals in 2017. They are hard workers and disciplined but are also easily angered which can distract them from their objectives. Ben Affleck, Antonio Banderas, and Hugh Grant were all born in the Year of the Rat.

Ox (ushi) – The Ox is a symbol of strength and patience, possessing an air of confidence combined with a good nature and public speaking ability. Ox people often have a positive outlook, are hard-working, and perceived as leaders. They can also be stubborn. Once they form an opinion, it is nearly impossible to change their minds. President Barack Obama was born in the Year of the Ox. Other examples of Ox year celebrities are Zac Efron, Kiera Knightley, Paul Walker, and Tyra Banks.

Tiger (tora) – Those born in the Year of the Tiger are courageous and dependable. They cherish their families and close friends and are careful before committing to anything. On the downside, they can be cold and mean towards others as well as a bit self-centered and easily angered. Tom Cruise, Jodie Foster, Christian Bale, and Demi Moore are among the famous Tigers.

Rabbit (usagi) – 2017 might be a challenging year for Rabbits. Although the Rabbit is not necessarily compatible with the Rooster, Rabbits are often blessed with good fortune. They are ambitious, like to set goals, and then work diligently to exceed them. Rabbits love to talk but surprisingly do not enjoy being in the spotlight. Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, David Beckham, Tiger Woods, and Charlize Theron were born in Rabbit years.

Dragon (tatsu) – As the animal sign most compatible with the Rooster, Dragons are expected to reap the benefits of a fortunate upcoming year. Energetic, disciplined, and generally healthy, Dragons possess self-confidence and the ability to concentrate on their objectives. They are trustworthy and courageous. They can also lose their tempers and are excitable. Among the famous Dragons are Ryan Reynolds, Keanu Reeves, Nicholas Cage, Lenny Kravitz, and Rachel McAdams.

Snake (hebi) – Snakes are the intellectuals of the Japanese zodiac. Those born in Snake years often exude wisdom and quiet strength, preferring to keep their opinions and ideas to themselves. Known to be good with finances, they are able to reap the rewards of their prudence later in life. Snakes hate to fail and will react negatively if provoked. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Rock, Orlando Bloom, and Brooke Shields are famous Snakes.

Horse (uma) – Individuals born in the Year of the Horse often exhibit traits that prepare them for success. They are known for their quick-thinking and ability to make informed decisions. They can be charming and are adept at paying compliments. On the negative side, they are impatient and tend to disregard the opinions of others. Famous Horses include Halle Berry, Cindy Crawford, Selma Hayek, Janet Jackson, and Keifer Sutherland.

Sheep (hitsuji) – Sheep or Rams are often regarded as the upper class of the Japanese zodiac. Sheep are said to have an appreciation of nature and the arts. They are seen as serene, calm, and elegant. Due to their reserved persona, they may not have many close friends as it is difficult to get to know them intimately. Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, Will Ferrell are celebrity Sheep. They are frequently compatible with other Sheep. Examples are celebrity couples Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and country singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Monkey (saru) – As we learned in 2016, Monkey years can wreak havoc by delivering surprises good and bad. For Monkeys, 2017 will be dull by comparison. Those born in the Year of the Monkey are usually highly skilled and capable of working within large businesses and corporations. They are clever, inventive problem-solvers but are also erratic. Born in the Year of the Monkey were Celine Dion, Hugh Jackman, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Dog (inu) – Although those born in the Year of the Dog are destined to have a rather challenging 2017, their hard work during the past few years may come to fruition. Their intense loyalty to family and friends combined with their confidence and ability to motivate others should help overcome any major obstacles. Music superstars Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna, and Mariah Carey are all Dog-year people. Alec Baldwin, Kevin Bacon, and Michelle Pfeiffer are other famous Dogs.

Boar (inoshishi) – Known for their honesty and humility, Boar people also have an inner strength. They are courageous, affectionate, and strong but dislike fighting despite their rather short temper. 2017 promises to be a relatively quiet year for Boars. Hillary Clinton was born in the Year of the Boar, as were Kevin Spacey, Simon Cowell, Val Kilmer, and Lance Armstrong.

Japanese astrology is rooted in beliefs that date back to the mid-6th century A.D. when the Buddhists arrived in Japan. Its popularity peaked during the Edo Era (1600-1868). According to the lunar calendar, the New Year begins on Jan. 28; however, in 1872, Japan abandoned the lunar calendar for the solar (Gregorian) calendar, adopting Jan. 1 as the start of the year.

Happy Solar New Year!