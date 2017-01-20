‘Sailor Moon R’ Opening Nationwide

Toei Animation Inc. and VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, teams with Los Angeles-based film distribution company Eleven Arts to present the U.S. premiere of “Sailor Moon R – The Movie” in a series of special limited engagements in late January at more than 300 theaters across the U.S.

A special “Sailor Moon” bonus gift will be given to ticket-holders at the screenings while supplies last.

Presented uncut and for the first time in North American theaters, “Sailor Moon R” features the renowned English-language cast already familiar to fans from the VIZ Media-distributed “Sailor Moon” anime series. Voice actress Stephanie Sheh reprises her leading role of Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon along with actor Robbie Daymond as Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask. Newcomer Ben Diskin will voice the role of the film’s villain, Fiore.

In the film, long before Mamoru found his destiny with Usagi, he gave a single rose in thanks to a lonely boy who helped him recover from the crash that claimed his parents. This long-forgotten friend, Fiore, has been searching the galaxy for a flower worthy of that sweet gesture long ago.

The mysterious flower he finds is beautiful, but has a dark side — it has the power to take over planets. To make matters worse, the strange plant is tied to an ominous new asteroid near Earth. Faced with an enemy blooming out of control, it’s up to Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians to band together, stop the impending destruction and save Mamoru.

In the “Make Up! Sailor Moon Guardians” animated short, Usagi and Chibi-Usa are at a cafe when they overhear two girls debating which one of the Sailor Guardians is the best. Will Usagi’s alter-ego, Sailor Moon, end up being their favorite? Fans will not want to miss the answer.

“‘Sailor Moon’ holds a special place in the hearts of multiple generations of anime fans and these exciting premieres present the film in a vivid way befitting its celebrated status among viewers,” says Charlene Ingram, senior marketing manager, animation. “Fans will love the new, uncut English dub and we’ve worked closely with our partners at Toei Animation and Eleven Arts to bring ‘Sailor Moon R’ to many major cities and metropolitan area across the U.S. We look forward to audiences enjoying all the action and drama as the Sailor Guardians face their new foe on the big screen.”

“We are beyond thrilled to present ‘Sailor Moon’ in theaters for the first time in North America,” says Ko Mori, president/CEO of Eleven Arts. “Watching anime on the big screen is an electrifying experience that no other setting can match. We invite theatergoers to root for their favorite Sailor Guardian alongside us at the premiere of this fantastic anime adventure.”

“‘Sailor Moon’ has always had a special place in the hearts of fans who grew up with the series,” says Masayuki Endo, president of Toei Animation Inc. “Now, with a new generation of viewers, the unending love for these characters is very gratifying. We are excited to welcome everyone to attend these special screenings and experience ‘Sailor Moon R’ in the way it was meant to be experienced.”

(Note: This movie contains some instances of flashing lights which may not be suitable for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion advised.)

The “Sailor Moon” anime series depicts the adventures of Usagi Tsukino, a cheerful 14-year-old schoolgirl who often finds herself in unwanted trouble. One day, she saves a talking cat named Luna from some mean kids, and her life is changed forever. Luna gives Usagi a magic brooch that transforms her into Sailor Moon, guardian of love and justice.

The anime series is inspired by the bestselling manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi. In the series, Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kind-hearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.

Fans are also invited to enjoy the original, classic “Sailor Moon” as well as the all-new “Sailor Moon Crystal” anime series, which are now available from VIZ Media as limited-edition Blu-ray/DVD combo packs as well as multi-disc standard-edition DVD sets. Here is the official trailer for Sailor Moon R.

“Sailor Moon R” screening venues in California:

Alhambra — Renaissance Stadium 14 + IMAX, Feb. 3 and 4

Bakersfield — Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza 16, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.

Cerritos — Harkins Theatres Cerritos, Jan. 20-23 at 2 and 7:40 p.m.; Jan. 24 at 1:45 and 7:45 p.m.; Jan. 25 at 2 and 7:40 p.m.

Corona — Starlight Dos Lagos 15, Jan. 20-23 at 7 p.m.; Corona Crossing Stadium 18 + RPX, Feb. 3 and 4

Dublin — Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 + IMAX, Feb. 3 and 4

Fairfield — Fairfield Stadium 16 + IMAX, Feb. 3 and 4

Hemet — Hemet Cinema 12, Feb. 3 and 4

La Habra — La Habra Stadium 16, Feb. 3 and 4; Grossmont Center, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.

Los Angeles — Downtown Independent, Jan. 20-21 at 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; Jan. 22 at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; Jan. 23 at 5 p.m.; Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

Murrieta — Cal Oaks 17, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.

Orange — Orange 30 + IMAX, Jan. 20-22 at 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30, 6:30, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m.

Rohnert Park — Rohnert Park 16, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.

Sacramento — The Tower Theater, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.; Laguna Village 12, Feb. 3 and 4

San Bernardino — San Bernardino Stadium 14 + RPX, Feb. 3 and 4

San Diego — Town Square, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.; Carmel Mountain 12, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m., Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

San Francisco — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m., Feb. 4; New People Cinema, Jan. 27 at 7 and 8:45 p.m.

San Jose — Camera 3, Jan. 20 at 8:45 p.m.

Santa Clara — Mercado 20, Jan. 20-26 at 11 a.m., 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

Santa Clarita — Canyon Country Stadium 10, Feb. 3 and 4

Simi Valley — Civic Center Stadium 16 + IMAX, Feb. 3 and 4

South Gate — South Gate Stadium 20 + IMAX, Feb. 3 and 4

Stockton — Downtown Stockton 16 + IMAX, Feb. 3 and 4

Turlock — Turlock Stadium 14, Feb. 3 and 4

West Covina — West Covina Stadium 18, Feb. 3 and 4

