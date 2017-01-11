SFV JACL Hosts Annual Installation Luncheon

San Fernando Valley JACL will host its annual installation luncheon on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Odyssey Restaurant, 15600 Odyssey Dr., Granada Hills.

A no-host social is at 11:30 a.m., followed by buffet luncheon at noon.

In 1942, the San Fernando Valley JACL Chapter was one of the first to be established shortly after Pearl Harbor, and before the mass incarceration. The late Tom Imai was the first SFV JACL chapter president, and was re-elected in 1946 after the war. Five years ago, Imai was recognized on the 70th anniversary of the chapter.

This year’s installation luncheon is particularly significant in that the chapter’s 75th anniversary coincides with the issuance of the infamous Executive Order 9066. In preparation for the installation, Nancy Gohata, resident historian and community activist, along with others, have been working hard to present a historical accounting of these 75 years.

Guest speaker will be retired LAPD Deputy Police Chief Terry Hara, who is very active in numerous organizations in the Japanese American community and was the highest-ranking Asian American in the LAPD.

The community is cordially invited to attend. RSVP by Saturday, Jan. 14. Cost: $35. For more information, contact Linda Tanaka at [email protected] or (805) 527-1224.