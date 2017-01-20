Taiko Concert at Bowers Museum

SANTA ANA — A free taiko concert will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Bowers Museum, 2002 Main St. in Santa Ana.

Direct from Japan, taiko master Hiroyuki Hayashida and his group, Zipang, will perform with Taiko Center of Los Angeles, directed by Tom Kurai. The concert will also feature Shih-wei Wu, artistic director at Taiko Center of Los Angeles; shamisen player Mike Penny; and Claremont Taiko.

In the event of rain, the concert will be held indoors. For directions, call (714) 567-3600 or visit www.bowers.org.

On the Web:

http://hirohayashida.com/english/

www.taikocenter.com