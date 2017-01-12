Takachizu to Focus on Gardens of Little Tokyo

“Takachizu: Gardens of Little Tokyo” will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Zenshuji Soto Mission’s Nikko Building, 123 S. Hewitt St. (between First and Second streets) in Los Angeles.

Are you a gardener? Interested in starting a garden? Do you enjoy eating locally grown fruits and vegetables? Stop by and meet local gardeners and those interested in gardening. Share stories about:

What do you grow? Shiso? Goya? Kaki? Yuzu? Kiku? Tsubaki?

Where do you grow? Back yard? Front yard? In a pot? In water?

Are you: Composting? Raising chickens? Raising bees? Saving seeds?

This event is participatory. Bring something that represents a garden treasure of Little Tokyo — from your own garden, or a garden you admire or remember. It could be a photograph, a seed, the plant itself, a plant-based food, etc.

Organized by the Takachizu Project: “Treasure Map” of the stories and people of Little Tokyo.

Seating is limited, RSVP to [email protected]