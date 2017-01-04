Talk on ‘From Poston to Painting’

GARDENA — The Greater L.A. chapter of the JACL will present “From Poston to Painting — How My Mom Changed the Way I See the World” on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m. at Merit Park Recreation Hall, 58 Merit Park Dr. (off 158th Street) in Gardena.

The speaker is John Kobara, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the California Community Foundation. His mother, Tomi D. Kobara, was a well-known and prolific artist who created 1,430 original oil paintings during her lifetime.

“She started painting at the age of 48!” said John Kobara, a GLA member. “After raising four kids, she began to paint and it took her on an incredible journey. I want to share bits of her art and wisdom that changed my perspective and my life.”

All are welcome. For information, call Louise at (310) 327-3169 or email [email protected]