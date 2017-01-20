Their Aim Is True

The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center held its annual New Year’s program, “Kotohajime,” on Jan. 8 at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo. Above: The event included the ritual shooting of the arrow, a purification ceremony, performed by Ikkyu of the Los Angeles Kyudo Archery Group.

Arpana Dance Company, with Kavadi Chindu, performed Indian dances.

Nakamura Gankyo and Bando Ryu Kyo no Kai performed the jiuta “Shochikubai” with Shirley Muramoto and Brian Wong on koto. Other guest artists were the Colburn School’s Trudi Zipper Dance Institute, Leclat Quintet from UCLA, and Carole Kim (video installation).

At the JACCC, the annual shikishi exhibit opened, featuring contributions from the community, many with a Year of the Rooster theme.

Photos by Nobuyuki Okada