Three Screenings of ‘One Piece Film: Gold’

Fathom Events and Funimation Films bring the Japanese animated fantasy action adventure film “One Piece Film: Gold” to select cinemas nationwide for a special three-day event on Tuesday, Jan. 10; Thursday, Jan. 12; and Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

The Straw Hat pirates are hitting the big screen once again in an all-new high-flying adventure. The popular series that has captivated fans all over the world unfolds a new saga in this highly anticipated movie.

The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world’s most infamous pirates, Marines, and filthy rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike.

Run time: about two hours. For a complete list of participating theater locations and to find out more about the film, visit http://funimationfilms.com/onepiecegold.