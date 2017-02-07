‘75 Years of Executive Order 9066’

The Boyle Heights Historical Society will commemorate the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Benjamin Franklin Library, 2200 E. First St. in Los Angeles.

EO 9066, signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Feb. 19, 1942, led to the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans living on the West Coast. The program will feature photos and accounts of what took place during the removal of Japanese American families from Boyle Heights, and a discussion of the current executive orders targeting immigrants.

Guest speakers are former Assemblymember George Nakano, who was detained with his family at the Jerome (Ark.) and Tule Lake camps during World War II; and Susan Sato Tenorio, an educator whose family has deep roots in Boyle Heights.

As space is limited, RSVPs are requested. Contact Victoria Torres at arthurtl@aol.com.