Author Ishizuka to Speak at CAM

A talk and book-signing with Karen Ishizuka, author of “Serve the People: Making Asian America in the Long Sixties,” will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Chinese American Museum’s exhibition “Roots: Asian American Movements in Los Angeles 1968-80s.”

The event will take place in the basement of the Biscailuz Building, 125 Paseo de la Plaza in Los Angeles, across the plaza from CAM and across the street from Union Station.

Until the political ferment of the Long Sixties, there were no Asian Americans. There were only isolated communities of mostly Chinese, Japanese, and Filipinos lumped together as “Orientals.” “Serve the People” tells the story of the social and cultural movement that knit these disparate communities into a political identity, the history of how — and why — the double consciousness of Asian America came to be.

Ishizuka is a third-generation American of Japanese descent who was part of the Asian American movement in Los Angeles. She is also the author of “Lost and Found: Reclaiming the Japanese American Incarceration” as well as many published articles, and co-editor of “Mining the Home Movie: Excavations in Histories and Memories.”

An award-winning documentary film producer and museum curator, she helped establish the Japanese American National Museum and received her Ph.D. from UCLA.

Free to the public. Reserve a seat by emailing RSVP@camla.org. For more information, call (213) 485-8567 or visit www.camla.org.