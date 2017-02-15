Day of Remembrance at UC Davis

DAVIS — The Nikkei Student Union and Muslim Student Association at UC Davis will present a Day of Remembrance program on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Hart 1150 on campus.

In observance of the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066, which authorized the exclusion of all persons of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast, a panel discussion will feature Japanese Americans incarcerated during World War II and Muslim American activists who are concerned that history is repeating itself. The speakers are:

• Dr. Isao Fujimoto, former incarceree and founding organizer of the UC Davis Department of Asian American Studies and Community and Regional Development;

• Marielle Tsukamoto, former incarceree and past president of Florin Japanese American Citizens League;

• Barbara Takei, co-author of “Tule Lake Revisited: A Brief History and Guide to the Tule Lake Concentration Camp Site,” second edition, and CFO of Tule Lake Committee;

• Basim Elkarra, executive director of Council on American Islamic Relations-Sacramento Valley

Parking available at Quad Parking Structure or Pavilion Parking Structure. See campus map here: http://campusmap.ucdavis.edu/?b=2

Doors will open at 6:30 and light refreshments will be provided. The program will be followed by a lantern ceremony for solidarity and resistance in the Hart Hall Courtyard.

This event has been partially funded by Club Finance Council, an ASUCD-funded grant program facilitated by the Center for Student Involvement, and also partially funded by the UC Davis Cross Cultural Center.

