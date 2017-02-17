DOR Event at UC Irvine

IRVINE — UC Irvine Tomo no Kai’s annual Day of Remembrance event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Pacific Ballroom C on campus.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which led to the mass incarceration of all persons of Japanese ancestry on the West Coast. The theme of the program is “Beyond the DOR.”

The speakers will be Mitchell Maki, who was named president of the Go For Broke National Education Center in Little Tokyo after serving in an interim capacity, and Tamara Inoue, who was named head coach of UCI’s Women’s Basketball after serving as associate head coach at New Mexico State University.

Jodaiko will perform. The event is free and refreshments will be provided.

For more information on Tomo no Kai, visit www.ucitomonokai.com. For campus map and directions, visit https://uci.edu/visit/maps.php.