DOR Panel/Workshop in Sonoma County

SEBASTOPOL — “Protecting Human Rights: Solidarity in Diversity” is the theme of a Day of Remembrance panel discussion and workshop to be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Enmanji Memorial Hall, 1200 Gravenstein Hwy. South in Sebastopol, sponsored by the Oral History Committee of the Sonoma County Japanese American Citizens League.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which was signed by President Franklin Roosevelt on Feb. 19, 1942. It resulted in the incarceration of some 120,000 men, women, and children of Japanese descent, of whom two-thirds were American citizens. The executive orders issued by President Trump in the name of national security have raised concerns that Muslims, Latinos and others could suffer a similar fate.

The panelists:

Gaye LeBaron (moderator), Press Democrat columnist, historian

Marie Sugiyama, co-president of Sonoma County JACL, former camp incarceree

Charles Bonner, civil rights attorney, 1965 Selma to Montgomery March participant

Denia Candela, board member of Los Cien of Sonoma County

Cecilia Dawson, Sonoma County Indian Health Project coordinator

Amal Crespo, Islamic Center of North Marin

For more information, contact Henry Kaku at hkaku@sbcglobal.net or (707) 486-4576.