DOR Program to Be Held at San Mateo Assembly Site

SAN MATEO — The San Mateo County Community College District will present a Day of Remembrance program marking the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at San Mateo Masonic Lodge, 100 Ellsworth Ave. in San Mateo.

The San Mateo Masonic Lodge was the site where persons of Japanese ancestry living in San Mateo County had to assemble in 1942 before being transported to Tanforan Racetrack, where they were detained until more permanent camps were built further inland.

A performance by San Mateo Buddhist Temple’s taiko group will open the program. Panelists are civil rights activists Dale Minami, Lisa Nakamura, Michio Maggi, and Amy Sueyoshi.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Tatiana Irwin at irwint@smccd.edu.