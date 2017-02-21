‘Executive Orders: Disrupting Lives’ at UCLA

“Executive Orders: Disrupting Lives Then (9066) and Now (13769),” a Day of Remembrance event, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, Room 2355.

Feb. 19 marked 75 years since President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which led to the unjust incarceration of over 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II. This year the anniversary has taken on added significance.

EO 13769, signed by President Trump on Jan. 27, targeted Muslims in the name of national security. Japanese Americans and civil rights activists responded by showing up to protest at airports across the country when reports surfaced of people being detained or denied entry despite having valid visas or green cards.

While resistance today is strong, fear and uncertainty are affecting daily life and family decisions, much like in 1942. Come hear from activists and filmmakers about what is happening today and what can be learned from events of 75 years ago.

Program will feature Nikkei Democracy Project Videos, a rapid response series of short videos that will use the power of the Japanese American story to challenge the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment and threats to civil liberties, as well as information and previews from other documentaries in the making.

Speakers: Sasha W., National Queer Asian Pacific Alliance; Taz Ahmed, 18 Million Rising, #GoodMuslimBadMuslim podcast; Tani Ikeda, imMEDIAte Justice, filmmaker; Lisa Hasegawa (moderator), AASC activist-in-residence.

Sponsored by UCLA Asian American Studies Center and Institute on Inequality and Democracy at UCLA Luskin.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1286578368056246/