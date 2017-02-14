‘From Mass Incarceration of JAs to Muslim Ban’

SAN FRANCISCO — “From Mass Incarceration of Japanese Americans to the Muslim Ban: Remembrance and the Continuing Fight for Justice” will be presented on Friday, Feb. 17, from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. at Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus, 55 Columbus Ave. in San Francisco.

On the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which authorized the incarceration of approximately 120,000 persons of Japanese ancestry in the U.S. during World War II, speakers will remember its enduring legacy and discuss how to fight back against its modern-day parallels.

A documentary, “9066/9-11: America’s Concentration Camps Then … and Now?,” will be screened, followed by a panel discussion with Don Tamaki, partner at Minami Tamaki LLP and member of Fred Korematsu’s coram nobis legal team, and Imam Zaid Shakir, Muslim American scholar and co-founder of Zaytuna College.

RSVP to http://bit.ly/2kfe3AI

Co-sponsors: Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus, API Legal Outreach, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, Asian American Bar Association of the Greater Bay Area, Council on American-Islamic Relations-San Francisco Bay Area, Fred T. Korematsu Institute, San Francisco JACL, Japanese Peruvian Oral History Project, National Japanese American Historical Society, Redress Now for Japanese Latin Americans, Tule Lake Committee