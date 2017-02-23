‘InvAsian’ Under Way

“Comedy InvAsian,” a live and filmed stand-up series featuring six of the nation’s top Asian American comedians, got under way on Feb. 10 with Paul Kim and Feb. 11 with Japanese/Taiwanese American comic Atsuko Okatsuka (pictured with her opening act, Tamil Sri Lankan American performer and activist D’Lo, and her grandmother, Ying-Hsi Li) at the Japanese American National Museum’s Tateuchi Democracy Forum, which was filled to capacity. The series continues with Joey Guila on Friday, Feb. 24; Robin Tran on Saturday, Feb. 25; and Amy Hill on Sunday, Feb. 26, all at 7:30 p.m. Producers Koji Steven Sakai and Quentin Lee will turn the live shows into a digital television series with six one-hour episodes for the first season. For tickets, go to www.comedyinvasian.com. Okatsuka will also appear with comics Amir K, KT Tatara, Irene Tu and MC Jin on Feb. 24 at “Laugh for Lives,” a benefit for the Asian American Donor Program, at the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.aadp.org/lfl17. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

