Kizuna’s College Internship: Applications Due March 12

Calling all college students! Interested in a paid summer internship in Los Angeles focused on gaining hands-on work experience in the Japanese American community? Check out Kizuna’s College Internship.

Occurring during the summer, the program is a paid, eight-week, full-time internship experience designed to help you make your mark in the community. Design and implement impactful projects, meet community leaders, and build your legacy by helping to shape our community’s future through the internship.

If you are majoring or interested in marketing and PR, business administration, or graphic design, you’ve come to the right place. The internship this summer may partner with community banks, marketing firms, and small businesses to suit your career needs.

Applications are due March 12. The program is from June 12 to Aug. 4, and interns get to travel to the Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Jose during the program. Interns also gain a $2,000 incentive for participating.

Visit www.kizuna-la.org/programs/nikkei-community-internship or contact Paul Matsushima at [email protected] or (213) 973-4465 for more information.