Local Stars in CIF Basketball Playoffs

The CIF Southern Section high school basketball playoff are under way with boys’ games played Wednesday, while the girls open their postseason tonight.
Below is a list of schools with notable athletes that are involved with the playoffs. If there are any players whose names should be added, please let us know at (213) 629-2231. Additionally, any reported scores and other information from the games is welcome and much appreciated!
The schedule is subject to change; more playoff bracket information can be found at www.cifss.org.
BOYS
Open Division – Games scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
Sierra Canyon (Adam Seiko) hosts Heritage Christian
Crossroads (Yuuki Okubo) at Mater Dei
Games played Wednesday, Feb. 15 (results forthcoming)
Div. 1A
Peninsula (Yuta Kayama) hosts Thousand Oaks
Huntington Beach (Drake Sueda) at Millikan
Div. 1AA
Foothill (Justin Yamashita) at Calabasas
Div. 2A
La Salle (Kole Hamane) hosts Eisenhower
Mark Keppel (Josiah Ojiri) at Saugus
Aliso Viejo (Jayden Okubo) hosts Corona
Div. 2AA
Northwood (Ryan Yamato) hosts Newport Harbor (Tyler Yoho)
Valencia (Kyler Motoyasu, Dexter Akanno) hosts Upland
Div. 3A
Palos Verdes (Sebastian Atashi, Matt Usui, Sean Koyano) at Alta Loma
West Covina (Senna Ishikawa, Ian Kekkawa) at Arroyo Grande
Div. 3AA
North (Gabe Nakano, Yusei Shigeta, Kyle Baba) at El Dorado (Riley Tomita, Nolan Yokogawa)
Schurr (Michael Shiozaki, Bryce Middo) hosts Buena of Ventura
Div. 4A
Salesian (Kenji Pallares) hosts Rosemead
Div. 4AA
West Torrance (Evan Eguchi, Jordan Fujitsubo) bye
San Gabriel (Wesley Tamaki) bye
South Torrance (Kyle Ogata, Takuma Izumi) at Pomona
Flintridge Prep (Kendall Kikkawa) hosts Quartz Hill
Div. 5AA
Rolling Hills Prep (Tyler Nishikawa) hosts San Gorgonio
Vistamar (Shane May-Suzuki) at Providence
GIRLS
Games scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Div. 1A
Redondo Union (Lauren Tsuneishi) bye
Div. 1AA
Mark Keppel (Amanda Nishimura, Cassandra Shimada, Erika Sato) bye
Sonora (Elizabeth Yoshitake) hosts Cajon
North Torrance (Christie Kika, Kellie Ogata, Jessica Murobayashi, Madison Shigeta, Kacie Takata, Devyn Kamiya, Kayla Tashima, Brittany McPherson, Katie Tashima, Siera Misumi) at Vista Murrieta
Woodbridge (Tessa Shimizu, Lauren Lum, Heather Fujii) hosts Norco
West Torrance (Olivia Tomita, Alisa Saito, Lani Lum, Jordyn Morimoto, Jamie Tomita) bye
Canyon (Nicola Furumoto, Allyson Yamasaki, Taryn Uyematsu, Mia Farrell) hosts Valencia, 6 p.m.
Div. 2A
Torrance (Kasey Noguchi, Macy Ishida, Kacie Yonemoto, Michelle Kaku, Kylie Okamoto, Jami Chung, Abby Yamamoto, Jordan Sakasegawa, Kaylee Sasaki, Ashley Sasaki) at Rio Mesa Glendale (Claire Yanai, Jillian Yanai) at Whittier
South Pasadena (Lauren Kafkaloff) at Ocean View (Emi Yamasaki)
Div. 2AA
University (Clarie Kawata, Nicole Mori) hosts Lakewood
Arcadia (Kristi Kodama, Clarissa Kiyomura, Courtney Hayata) at St. Monica
Culver City (Haley Yamamoto, Lindsey Kojima) at Arroyo Grande
Walnut (Jenna Pitpit, Reanna Mayo) hosts San Gabriel
Div. 3A
La Sierra (Nicole Kawakami) hosts Beaumont
Flintridge Prep (Renae Tamura, Taylor Yoshida, Alison Fujimoto) bye
Div. 3AA
Gahr (Nori Smith, Hannah Kumiyama, Kayla Miyake) hosts El Monte
Palos Verdes (Mari Shigekawa) hosts Diamond Ranch
Cerritos (Alyxe Tamaki, Lindsay Fujihiro, Kristi Yamachika, Tracey Nakamura, Allyson Hayakawa) bye
Div. 4A
CAMS (Holly Hamada, Ellie Matsuno) hosts Whitney Cerritos
Div. 4AA
Village Christian (Alysha Maile Yamada) bye
Div. 5AA
Polytechnic (Kristin Toyota, Sarah Johnson, Kylie Kishi) hosts Webb
Univeristy Irvine (Claire Kawata, Nicole Mori) hosts Lakewood
Div. 6
Rolling Hills Prep (Lauren Tsuji, Madison Yamada) hosts TBA
Open Division – games scheduled for Saturday, February 18 at 7p.m.
Brea Olinda (Rylee Price) at Long Beach Poly
Troy (Hope Kakihara) at Alemany
Chaminade (Mackenzy Iwahashi) at Sierra Canyon
Harvard-Westlake (Syndey Tsutsui) hosts Mater Dei
Fairmont Prep (Ally Yamada, Casey Kuramoto) at Serra