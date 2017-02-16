Local Stars in CIF Basketball Playoffs

The CIF Southern Section high school basketball playoff are under way with boys’ games played Wednesday, while the girls open their postseason tonight.

Below is a list of schools with notable athletes that are involved with the playoffs. If there are any players whose names should be added, please let us know at (213) 629-2231. Additionally, any reported scores and other information from the games is welcome and much appreciated!

The schedule is subject to change; more playoff bracket information can be found at www.cifss.org.

BOYS

Open Division – Games scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Sierra Canyon (Adam Seiko) hosts Heritage Christian

Crossroads (Yuuki Okubo) at Mater Dei

Games played Wednesday, Feb. 15 (results forthcoming)



Div. 1A

Peninsula (Yuta Kayama) hosts Thousand Oaks

Huntington Beach (Drake Sueda) at Millikan

Div. 1AA

Foothill (Justin Yamashita) at Calabasas

Div. 2A

La Salle (Kole Hamane) hosts Eisenhower

Mark Keppel (Josiah Ojiri) at Saugus

Aliso Viejo (Jayden Okubo) hosts Corona

Div. 2AA

Northwood (Ryan Yamato) hosts Newport Harbor (Tyler Yoho)

Valencia (Kyler Motoyasu, Dexter Akanno) hosts Upland

Div. 3A

Palos Verdes (Sebastian Atashi, Matt Usui, Sean Koyano) at Alta Loma

West Covina (Senna Ishikawa, Ian Kekkawa) at Arroyo Grande

Div. 3AA

North (Gabe Nakano, Yusei Shigeta, Kyle Baba) at El Dorado (Riley Tomita, Nolan Yokogawa)

Schurr (Michael Shiozaki, Bryce Middo) hosts Buena of Ventura

Div. 4A

Salesian (Kenji Pallares) hosts Rosemead

Div. 4AA

West Torrance (Evan Eguchi, Jordan Fujitsubo) bye

San Gabriel (Wesley Tamaki) bye

South Torrance (Kyle Ogata, Takuma Izumi) at Pomona

Flintridge Prep (Kendall Kikkawa) hosts Quartz Hill

Div. 5AA

Rolling Hills Prep (Tyler Nishikawa) hosts San Gorgonio

Vistamar (Shane May-Suzuki) at Providence

GIRLS

Games scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Div. 1A

Redondo Union (Lauren Tsuneishi) bye

Div. 1AA

Mark Keppel (Amanda Nishimura, Cassandra Shimada, Erika Sato) bye

Sonora (Elizabeth Yoshitake) hosts Cajon

North Torrance (Christie Kika, Kellie Ogata, Jessica Murobayashi, Madison Shigeta, Kacie Takata, Devyn Kamiya, Kayla Tashima, Brittany McPherson, Katie Tashima, Siera Misumi) at Vista Murrieta

Woodbridge (Tessa Shimizu, Lauren Lum, Heather Fujii) hosts Norco

West Torrance (Olivia Tomita, Alisa Saito, Lani Lum, Jordyn Morimoto, Jamie Tomita) bye

Canyon (Nicola Furumoto, Allyson Yamasaki, Taryn Uyematsu, Mia Farrell) hosts Valencia, 6 p.m.

Div. 2A

Torrance (Kasey Noguchi, Macy Ishida, Kacie Yonemoto, Michelle Kaku, Kylie Okamoto, Jami Chung, Abby Yamamoto, Jordan Sakasegawa, Kaylee Sasaki, Ashley Sasaki) at Rio Mesa Glendale (Claire Yanai, Jillian Yanai) at Whittier

South Pasadena (Lauren Kafkaloff) at Ocean View (Emi Yamasaki)

Div. 2AA

University (Clarie Kawata, Nicole Mori) hosts Lakewood

Arcadia (Kristi Kodama, Clarissa Kiyomura, Courtney Hayata) at St. Monica

Culver City (Haley Yamamoto, Lindsey Kojima) at Arroyo Grande

Walnut (Jenna Pitpit, Reanna Mayo) hosts San Gabriel

Div. 3A

La Sierra (Nicole Kawakami) hosts Beaumont

Flintridge Prep (Renae Tamura, Taylor Yoshida, Alison Fujimoto) bye

Div. 3AA

Gahr (Nori Smith, Hannah Kumiyama, Kayla Miyake) hosts El Monte

Palos Verdes (Mari Shigekawa) hosts Diamond Ranch

Cerritos (Alyxe Tamaki, Lindsay Fujihiro, Kristi Yamachika, Tracey Nakamura, Allyson Hayakawa) bye

Div. 4A

CAMS (Holly Hamada, Ellie Matsuno) hosts Whitney Cerritos

Div. 4AA

Village Christian (Alysha Maile Yamada) bye

Div. 5AA

Polytechnic (Kristin Toyota, Sarah Johnson, Kylie Kishi) hosts Webb

Div. 6

Rolling Hills Prep (Lauren Tsuji, Madison Yamada) hosts TBA

Open Division – games scheduled for Saturday, February 18 at 7p.m.

Brea Olinda (Rylee Price) at Long Beach Poly

Troy (Hope Kakihara) at Alemany

Chaminade (Mackenzy Iwahashi) at Sierra Canyon

Harvard-Westlake (Syndey Tsutsui) hosts Mater Dei

Fairmont Prep (Ally Yamada, Casey Kuramoto) at Serra