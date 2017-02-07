LTHS to Hold New Year’s Luncheon

The Little Tokyo Historical Society’s 2017 Shinnenkai New Year’s Luncheon will be on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Señor Fish, 155 S. Main St. (at Second Street), which is to the rear of the LAPD headquarters building.

Rosten Woo will give a special presentation on Takachizu, the Little Tokyo community project designed to identify and reflect on individuals’ treasures that are valued, celebrated and need of protection. Tacos, salad and chips lunch, dessert and beverages will be served.

The cost is $15 per person, which will be collected at the door.

LTHS is dedicated to preserving the multi-faceted history of the 133-year-old community. All are welcome to attend this casual event to learn about the all-volunteer organization and the activities planned for 2017.

There is no parking on the premises, but parking can be found throughout Little Tokyo.

RSVP by Feb. 21 at littletokyohs@gmail.com or leave a message at (310) 214-2312.