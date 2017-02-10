Nihon-ken Invitational: Japanese Akita Club of America Sponsors Dog Show in Gardena

The Japanese Akita Club of America (JACA) will host the third United Kennel Club (UKC) Nihon-ken Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Arthur Lee Johnson Memorial Park, 1200 W. 170th St. in Gardena.

This conformation competition is one of the rare events that brings together several Japanese dog breeds in the United States.

The UKC, which operates as a purebred registry in the U.S. and Canada, recognizes six Japanese breeds that may be shown at the Invitational — Hokkaido-inu, Kai-ken, Kishuken, Shiba-inu, Shikoku-ken, and Japanese Akita-inu. Two other related breeds, the American Akita and the Korean Jindo Gae, are also invited to be shown.

Conformation judging will take place simultaneously in two rings with Lynn Martin and Kevin Izard-Carroll officiating. The first show begins at 9 a.m. and the second at 10 a.m.

During the lunch break, there will be a parade of long-coat dogs. JACA Cares, the rescue support committee, will also host a presentation of rescue Japanese Akitas that have been adopted into their forever homes and some that are currently available for adoption.

There is no admission to view the show and free parking is available. Coordinators ask spectators to leave their own dogs at home, and for the public to use common sense and caution when approaching all entered dogs and their owners on the showgrounds. The owners can be unpredictable and may bite. Exhibitors are reminded that no Flexi-leads are allowed at the site.

For more information, visit JACA’s Facebook page or contact info@akitainu.com.