‘Redefining Japaneseness’ Book Talk at UCLA

UCLA Asian American Studies Center and UCLA Library present a book talk by Dr. Jane Yamashiro, author of “Redefining Japaneseness: Japanese Americans in the Ancestral Homeland” on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Powell Library’s East Rotunda on campus.

“Redefining Japaneseness” chronicles how Japanese American migrants to Japan experience both racial inclusion and cultural dislocation while negotiating between the categories of Japanese and “foreigner.”

Drawing from extensive observations and interviews with Japanese Americans who are geographically, culturally, and linguistically diverse, Yamashiro reveals wide variations in how Japanese Americans perceive both Japaneseness and Americanness.

Her findings have major implications for both Asian American studies and scholarship on transnational migration and global diasporic identity.

Yamashiro has been researching Japanese American experiences in Tokyo while also doing research on projects focused on Okinawan Americans and the U.S.-Japan Council.

She is a sociologist whose comparative and transnational work on race and ethnicity, culture, globalization, migration, diaspora, and identity sits at the intersection of Asian American and Asian studies.

Her academic research has been published in Ethnic and Racial Studies; AAPI Nexus: Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders Policy, Practice and Community; Sociology Compass; Geoforum; CR: The New Centennial Review; and Migrations and Identities. She holds a B.A. from UC San Diego and M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Books will be available for purchase and light refreshments will be served.

RSVP at https://redefining-aasc.eventbrite.com.

For questions, call (310) 825-2974.

Co-sponsored by Nikkei Student Union.