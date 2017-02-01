S.F. Public Defender Vows to Protect Immigrants

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi released the following statement on Jan. 25 in response to President Trump’s announcement that he will increase deportations and cut federal funding to sanctuary cities:

“Today the Trump Administration made it clear that San Francisco can no longer ‘wait and see’ when it comes to defending its residents from deportation. San Francisco’s public defenders stand ready and willing to fight for the city’s families in immigration detention. We are used to taking on the toughest cases, navigating the complicated intersection of criminal and immigration law, and helping people facing indefinite incarceration.

“We stand in solidarity with millions of people throughout the country in opposition to Trump’s xenophobic attacks on immigrants and believe no family should be torn apart because they cannot afford a private attorney. We call on the City of San Francisco and Mayor [Edwin] Lee to ensure detained immigrants are appointed public defenders to fight for them.”

On Jan. 31, Lee issued the following statement: “Today, City Attorney Dennis Herrera, on behalf of San Francisco, filed a federal lawsuit against President Trump’s administration that will protect San Francisco’s sanctuary city status. I commend City Attorney Herrera and his team for their swift action on this filing to protect our sanctuary city.

“The misguided executive order makes our cities less safe and, we believe, is unconstitutional. If President Trump is truly invested in making America safer, then it is imperative that the new administration and Congress pass comprehensive immigration reform.

“We need strong cities to continue to push our nation forward. San Francisco will not stand by as the safety of our residents and cities, and the values we stand for, are compromised.

“Let today’s lawsuit be a reminder to the nation that San Francisco is a city that fights for what is right. We will not waver in our commitment to protect our residents.”