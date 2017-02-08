San Jose Day of Remembrance to ‘Stand Up to Hate’

SAN JOSE — “Stand Up to Hate” is the theme of the 37th annual San Jose Day of Remembrance, to be held Sunday, Feb. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. Fifth St. in San Jose Japantown.

The event, presented by Nihonmachi Outreach Committee, takes place on the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066. Hundreds of people will gather not only to remember the great civil liberties tragedy that occurred 75 years ago, but also to reflect on the rising tensions that are building in today’s political climate and what can be done to build bridges of trust, respect, and friendship.

The program will feature Samina Masood, executive director of Silicon Valley FACES, an organization dedicated to creating systemic change by equipping individuals to resist bias, bigotry, bullying, and violence; former Rep. Mike Honda, who was incarcerated with his family as a child; and other representatives from the community.

The 2017 event also includes performances by the Aswat Ensemble, a multi-ethnic and multi-racial musical group that brings folkloric, classical, and contemporary Arabic music to the public, and Japantown’s San Jose Taiko.

Attendees are also asked to participate in the traditional candlelight procession through historic Japantown, which honors the memory of Japanese Americans incarcerated in World War II concentration camps.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (408) 373-0817, email at info@sjnoc.org or visit www.sjnoc.org.