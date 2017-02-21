Society of Seven to Celebrate 50th Anniversary in Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH — Society of Seven’s 50th Anniversary Concert, presented by Ishibashi Entertainment/Foxhole Buddy Inc., will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Theater, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Redondo Beach.

Originating in the Hong Kong as The Fabulous Echoes, Society of Seven established themselves at the Outrigger Waikiki on Kalakaua Avenue in the late ’60s and placed their indelible stamp on the Hawaiian music scene, garnering numerous Hoku Music Awards and the hearts of everyone fortunate enough to be in their audience. And on those rare mainland forays, the anticipation was electric and the reservations golden at both Latitude 20 in Torrance in the early ’70s and later at The Kono Hawaii in Santa Ana.

With their unique blend of music, comedy, impressions and elaborate costumes, Society of Seven continues to be a truly unforgettable entertainment experience. Playing multiple instruments and every musical style imaginable, the group, along with guest songstress Lley Bella, takes the audience on a magical journey from smooth harmonies and tender, emotional ballads to jumping jive.

Now based in Las Vegas, Society of Seven continues to wow audiences both in the City That Never Sleeps and around the world.

The theater is easily accessible and offers free parking. Doors open at 5 p.m. Reserved seating is available at $65 and $50 and general admission tickets are $35. Group rates are available by calling (310) 627-7272. To order tickets online, go to www.purplepass.com/Ishibashi.